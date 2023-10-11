VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:USVM)

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1438 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USVM stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $65.08. 4,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $69.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

