VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1819 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULVM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $66.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

