Virtu Financial LLC Buys 2,360 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.25. 657,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.61. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $1,447,531.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,929,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $1,447,531.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at $70,929,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,491 shares of company stock valued at $66,448,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

