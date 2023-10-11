Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,752,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

