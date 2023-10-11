Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,481 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,125 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 556,050 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 385,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. 48,233,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,375,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

