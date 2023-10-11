Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 1,012.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPXS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,938,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,708,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

