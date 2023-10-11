Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,359 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $723,255,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 1,767,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

