Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $555.91. The company had a trading volume of 501,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

