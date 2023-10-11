Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $5.03 on Wednesday, hitting $450.10. 508,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.95 and its 200 day moving average is $456.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

