Virtu Financial LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 767,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

