Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded down $15.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,242.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,357. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,307.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,262.71. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

