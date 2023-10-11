Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 21,452 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,706. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

