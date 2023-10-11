Virtu Financial LLC Sells 201,358 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,358 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

AMJ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,480. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.