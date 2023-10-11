Virtu Financial LLC Sells 48,974 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,974 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 469,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.