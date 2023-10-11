Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 77,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 20,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

BABA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,932,420. The firm has a market cap of $225.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

