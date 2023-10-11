Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,714,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,790,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $26,815,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million.
Liberty Broadband Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
