Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.92

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as low as $4.64. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 481,373 shares.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

