Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 376.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

