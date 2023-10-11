Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $149.00 at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,301. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.65. Visteon has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

