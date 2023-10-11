Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 28,000 shares traded.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.
