VRES (VRS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 235.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,851.31 or 1.00036253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.