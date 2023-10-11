Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.40

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.40 and last traded at C$30.41, with a volume of 60166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJX. TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Wajax Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of C$586.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 4.1790393 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

