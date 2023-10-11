Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.40

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.40 and last traded at C$30.41, with a volume of 60166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJX. TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Wajax
Wajax Trading Up 3.4 %
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of C$586.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 4.1790393 earnings per share for the current year.
Wajax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wajax
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.