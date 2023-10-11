WeBuy (WE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.06 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $111.06 million and $124,404.18 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,031,240 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

