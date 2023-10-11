Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

