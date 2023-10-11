Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.21.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
