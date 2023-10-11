Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 784.9% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 362.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 489,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,846. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.