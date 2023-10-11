Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.69

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 189614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Westaim from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 22.18. The company has a market cap of C$517.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.38.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). Westaim had a net margin of 91.68% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of C$4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.0685638 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Cameron Macdonald sold 95,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$340,926.96. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

