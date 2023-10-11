Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 148692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$276.00 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.005022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

