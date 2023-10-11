Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 30,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Western Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$81.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

About Western Resources

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

