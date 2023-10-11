Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 30,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Western Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$81.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.
About Western Resources
Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Resources
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.