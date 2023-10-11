Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.42

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.42 and traded as high as C$10.91. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 1,408,039 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.43.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1293014 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

