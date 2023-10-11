Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Lowered to $225.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.19. 104,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.4% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,252,000 after buying an additional 49,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.