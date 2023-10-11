WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 212,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 244,673 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $30.05.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $625.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 246,218 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 577,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

