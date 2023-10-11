WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 106,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 244,050 shares.The stock last traded at $72.84 and had previously closed at $69.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get WNS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

WNS Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.