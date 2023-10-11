Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $84,225.13

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $84,225.13 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.875248 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04611191 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $80,873.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

