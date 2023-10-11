Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 156.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.59.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 759,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

