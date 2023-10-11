Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

