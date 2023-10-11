Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NRG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,430. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

