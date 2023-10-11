Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 540,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.