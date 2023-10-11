Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

