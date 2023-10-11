Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.07. 339,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.82 and its 200 day moving average is $403.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $454.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

