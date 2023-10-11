Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 4,081 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

