Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,985 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 773,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

