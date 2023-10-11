XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.75

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.02. XBiotech shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1,109 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XBiotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 5.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

