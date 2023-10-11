XSGD Reaches Market Cap of $27.02 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $27.02 million and approximately $368,127.74 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

