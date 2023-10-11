XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Cap of $27.06 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. XSGD has a total market cap of $27.06 million and $357,889.21 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

