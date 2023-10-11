Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up 3.0% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 623,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,106. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

