Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 7.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. 603,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,985. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

