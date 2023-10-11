Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 60,839 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,839 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,671,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 108,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

