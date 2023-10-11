Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,272 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

