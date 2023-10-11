Yong Yu Sells 5,200 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $114,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,031.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yong Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $122,512.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Yong Yu sold 6,000 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $167,760.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Yong Yu sold 10,400 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $227,656.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $629,972.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00.

GNLX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 70,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,376. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genelux by 1,370.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 181,618 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Genelux in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

