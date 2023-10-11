Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,150.37

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,150.37 ($14.08) and traded as low as GBX 977.28 ($11.96). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.24), with a volume of 32,298 shares trading hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,109.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £347.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2,061.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

